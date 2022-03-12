Advertisement

One person dead after their truck struck a tree in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue personnel, around 1:00 pm, ACFR and Windsor Fire Department crews responded to a wreck on Northeast County Road 234.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a pick-up truck that hit a tree causing the driver to be trapped in the vehicle.

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the cause of the wreck.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville city leaders and residents are reacting to the pedestrian death on University Avenue

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms
Marion County residents are feeling the affects of early morning storms
A tree tore down a section of an apartment building at the Saddleworth Green Apartments.
Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms
3-12-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
GATORNATIONALS
GATORNATIONALS
MARKER
MARKER