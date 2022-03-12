One person dead after their truck struck a tree in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue personnel, around 1:00 pm, ACFR and Windsor Fire Department crews responded to a wreck on Northeast County Road 234.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a pick-up truck that hit a tree causing the driver to be trapped in the vehicle.

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the cause of the wreck.

