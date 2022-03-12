Advertisement

Semi truck tips over on I-75 due to severe weather

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that severe weather was the cause of a semi to flip on I-75.

Around 8 am, the truck tipped over causing another tractor-trailer to stop and hit the vehicle

The scene was cleared around 11:30 am.

There is no information yet on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

