Tornado Watch for NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The Storms Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NCFL until 11:00 AM Saturday Morning.

A strong line of storms capable of producing Damaging Winds, Large Hail, and Tornadoes with little or no warning is possible across NCFL from 4 AM through 11 AM. These storms will develop across the area ahead of a strong cold front that will usher in gusty winds and colder air Saturday afternoon and evening.

Near-record cold temps are expected early Sunday morning with freezing temps possible across a widespread portion of NCFL.

A warming trend will develop next week as temps return to well above average by Thursday & Friday.

