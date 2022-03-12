Advertisement

Two Gators earn individual titles at NCAA track and field championships

Moore, Hall deliver individual titles
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCJB) -University of Florida athletes Anna Hall and Jasmine Moore picked up individual event titles on Friday at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, giving Florida a chance to win the team crown on Saturday.

Hall took the program’s first-ever national title in the pentathlon, an event combining results in the 60-meter hurdles, shot put, high jump, long jump, and 800 meters. She collected 4,586 points to win the title.

Later, Moore prevailed in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6 and 3/4 inches. She posted the winning score on her first jump of the finals, and won it by a centimeter.

Florida will have a chance to add to its point total on Saturday, and could potentially claim its first NCAA women’s indoor title since 1992. Moore competes again in the triple jump, and Grace Stark will be one of the runners to beat in the 60-meter hurdles, among others.

