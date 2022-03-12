Two separate fires in Ocala, one killed a person and another destroyed a home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 9:30 on Thursday night smoke was reported coming from one of the buildings at The Oaks Apartments off E. Fort King St. in the Ocala Historic District.

“I heard the sirens and I felt it was too close so I looked out the window and they were in here and some neighbors were rushing out. The firefighters got here and like five or six of them went up and they broke the door and a bunch of black smoke started coming out,” said neighbor Kenny Casteleiro.

When Ocala Fire Rescue crews finally got inside firefighters searched the apartment and found a person dead in a bedroom.

“Yeah I was shocked I didn’t see flames or anything and I didn’t think it was that big. I thought they just left the stove on or something burned while they were out, but I didn’t think they were in there,” said Casteleiro.

Three hours earlier, firefighters responded to another fire on 3900 block of SW 30th St. in Ocala where a shed caught fire and spread to a mobile home.

No residents were inside at the time of the fire, but it destroyed the home belonging to a family of five. Casteleiro said he is praying for both families.

“I’ll ask around now hopefully I can see the family members and give them my best wishes.”

Sunday begins daylight saving time so firefighters said it’s a good opportunity to change the batteries to your smoke detectors.

