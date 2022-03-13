Dance Alive hosted its annual fundraiser “The Champagne Gala” at Legacy Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive held their annual Champagne Gala fundraiser where 14 couples battled it out on the dance floor at Legacy Park in Alachua.

Local celebrities were paired with professional company members from Dance Alive.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio was one of the three judges helping decide who won the mirror ball trophy.

All the money raised from the event helps fund Dance Alive National Ballet.

