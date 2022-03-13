Advertisement

Dance Alive hosted its annual fundraiser “The Champagne Gala” at Legacy Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive held their annual Champagne Gala fundraiser where 14 couples battled it out on the dance floor at Legacy Park in Alachua.

Local celebrities were paired with professional company members from Dance Alive.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio was one of the three judges helping decide who won the mirror ball trophy.

All the money raised from the event helps fund Dance Alive National Ballet.

