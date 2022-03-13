Days of heavy rain fall impacted the NHRA’s 53rd annual Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Race cars finally hit the drag-strip with thousands of cheering fans at the NHRA’s 53rd Gatornationals.

“People’s spirits are amazing, these are the most die-hard fans I have ever seen” said traffic volunteer, Winter Rix.

After two days of rain delays at the raceway, fans are more than ready to experience the full-throttle thrill of drag racing.

“The power, the smells, the nitromethane, the flames at night. Everything I love it been doing it since 1970. We’re ready to see drag racing” said Robert McGinlay.

Funny cars, nitro cars and more began to burn rubber just before 2:30pm.

Because of the heavy rainfall over the past few days, the road to get to this exciting moment was far from easy and not very dry.

Days of heavy rainfall have impacted the environment and parking logistics of Gatornationals.

“You’re going to get stuck most likely, especially if you dig into these really wet areas” said Rix.

The parking lot outside the gates are full of mud, puddles and holes causing many vehicles to become stuck.

“We started towing at 5:30 this morning, pulling them out of the mud. We’ve been working straight through” said tow truck employee, John Shepard.

Tow trucks are offering free tows to stuck patrons.

As for inside the gates, race crews have been drying the track all morning.

“They’ve dried the track, they’ve prepped the track it’s good. There are tractors out there, there’s dryers, there’s all types of things” said security member, Cheerie Bell.

As for the rest of the weekend the wetness will hopefully stay on the ground because skies are now clear and fans are more than ready cheer on their favorite driver.

