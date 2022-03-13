Advertisement

Days of heavy rain fall impacted the NHRA’s 53rd annual Gatornationals

Race cars finally hit the drag-strip with thousands of cheering fans at the NHRA’s 53rd Gatornationals.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Race cars finally hit the drag-strip with thousands of cheering fans at the NHRA’s 53rd Gatornationals.

“People’s spirits are amazing, these are the most die-hard fans I have ever seen” said traffic volunteer, Winter Rix.

After two days of rain delays at the raceway, fans are more than ready to experience the full-throttle thrill of drag racing.

“The power, the smells, the nitromethane, the flames at night. Everything I love it been doing it since 1970. We’re ready to see drag racing” said Robert McGinlay.

Funny cars, nitro cars and more began to burn rubber just before 2:30pm.

Because of the heavy rainfall over the past few days, the road to get to this exciting moment was far from easy and not very dry.

Days of heavy rainfall have impacted the environment and parking logistics of Gatornationals.

“You’re going to get stuck most likely, especially if you dig into these really wet areas” said Rix.

The parking lot outside the gates are full of mud, puddles and holes causing many vehicles to become stuck.

“We started towing at 5:30 this morning, pulling them out of the mud. We’ve been working straight through” said tow truck employee, John Shepard.

Tow trucks are offering free tows to stuck patrons.

As for inside the gates, race crews have been drying the track all morning.

“They’ve dried the track, they’ve prepped the track it’s good. There are tractors out there, there’s dryers, there’s all types of things” said security member, Cheerie Bell.

As for the rest of the weekend the wetness will hopefully stay on the ground because skies are now clear and fans are more than ready cheer on their favorite driver.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

The Alachua County Community Remembrance project Unveiled the landmark after music and speeches.
A historical marker is adding visual history to the Martin Luther King Junior center in Gainesville
Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms
Marion County residents are feeling the affects of early morning storms
A tree tore down a section of an apartment building at the Saddleworth Green Apartments.
Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms
3-12-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST