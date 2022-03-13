Florida claims 11th NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the eleventh time in program history, the Gators Track and Field team won the NCAA Championships.

Behind Jasmine Moore’s record setting jump in the triple jump, Florida captured its first NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship since the 2019 season, and the women’s team won their first indoor title since 1992.

On her very first jump, Moore, the current record holder the women’s triple jump, broke her own record by leaping 47′9 3/4 inches. She becomes the first woman in NCAA history to win a conference and national title in the long jump and triple jump.

Grace Stark also earned an individual title. She ran the women’s 60 meters hurdles in a 7.78 seconds - to tie the NCAA record.

In total, five individual titles were won by the Gators women. It marked just the second time in the history of the championships that milestone occurred.

Florida head coach Mike Holloway has now won 10 national championships. He becomes just the sixth head coach in D-I track and field history to win 10 national titles, along with becoming just one of two black head coaches in D-I history to win 10 national championships. He’s also the first head coach in Florida history to accomplish the feat.

