Advertisement

Florida claims 11th NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship

Jasmine Moore sets NCAA record in triple Jump
The Gators Women's Track and Field team celebrate their 11th national title.
The Gators Women's Track and Field team celebrate their 11th national title.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the eleventh time in program history, the Gators Track and Field team won the NCAA Championships.

Behind Jasmine Moore’s record setting jump in the triple jump, Florida captured its first NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship since the 2019 season, and the women’s team won their first indoor title since 1992.

On her very first jump, Moore, the current record holder the women’s triple jump, broke her own record by leaping 47′9 3/4 inches. She becomes the first woman in NCAA history to win a conference and national title in the long jump and triple jump.

Grace Stark also earned an individual title. She ran the women’s 60 meters hurdles in a 7.78 seconds - to tie the NCAA record.

In total, five individual titles were won by the Gators women. It marked just the second time in the history of the championships that milestone occurred.

Florida head coach Mike Holloway has now won 10 national championships. He becomes just the sixth head coach in D-I track and field history to win 10 national titles, along with becoming just one of two black head coaches in D-I history to win 10 national championships. He’s also the first head coach in Florida history to accomplish the feat.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Sterlin Thompson takes his stance in the on-deck circle during Florida's game against Seton Hall.
Florida sweeps Seton Hall in double header
Florida and Mississippi State square off at KSP Stadium in the Gators Southeastern Conference...
Florida tops Mississippi State in SEC home opener
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Feb. 12
Florida lacrosse team drops top-15 matchup to Loyola, 12-9
Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo....
No. 2 UF gymnasts prevail in quad meet, stay unbeaten