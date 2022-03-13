Advertisement

Florida drops weekend finale to Seton Hall

Pogue return spoiled by loss to Pirates
The Gators lost 6-4 to the Pirates.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nick Pogue waited just over two years to finally make his first start on the mound for the orange and blue, but his anticipated presents on the hill was undone after Florida lost the weekend finale of their three game series to Seton Hall.

The Gators (13-4) couldn’t overcome a 3-0 deficit to the Pirates (1-12) and narrowly lost 6-4 on Sunday.

Pogue only pitched 1.2 innings for Florida before being pulled for Timmy Manning. Pogues short outing was by design, but it also included him giving up one eared run on three hits and issuing three walks. His lone run to the Pirates came in the top of the 2nd. He faced runners on the corners with just one out, when Collin Sheehan laid down a sacrifice bunt to plate Will Gayle to give Seton Hall a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 3rd, with Manning on the hill in relief, Gale connected and slapped a single to left field to bring in Devin Hack, which made it 2-0. Manning also walked in a run with the bases loaded to help the Pirates lead 3-0.

The bottom of the fourth, the Gators finally gained some offensive traction. For the second time in three games, Wyatt Langford hit a moonshot home run over the left field fence. His solo blast was his fifth homer of the season, and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Florida got two more runs back in the bottom of the 6th, but still trailed 4-3 at that point. The Pirates added a pair of runs the next inning to go tit-for-tat to lead 6-3. The final run of the game came courtesy of a Jud Fabian sacrifice fly to center. His brother Deric Fabian tagged and scored from third base, but that was the last run of the game.

The Gators cliched the series on Saturday after sweeping the double header, but give the winless Pirates their first victory of the season.

The loss to Seton Hall snaps Florida’s five game losing streak.

