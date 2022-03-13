Florida sweeps Seton Hall in double header

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Building off their three game winning streak, the Florida Baseball team added two more wins to their total with a sweep of Seton Hall at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators (13-3) clobbered the Pirates (0-12) 16-4 in their first contest, then won a much more competitive second game, 11-9.

The orange and blue jumped out to an early, 3-0 lead thanks to Jud Fabian hitting his sixth home run of the year after tagging a 2-run shot in the bottom of the 3rd.

With a 3-0 lead at their disposal, the Gators exploded for five runs in the bottom of the 5th. The highlight of that offensive barrage was a Wyatt Langford 3-run home run to boost the advantage to 8-0.

In the bottom of the 6th the offensive explosion picked right where it left off in the 5th. The Gators pounded out another six runs on just four hits to balloon the lead to 14-0. Each of the four hits were singles.

Hunter Barco picked up his third win of the season in the victory. He tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out six Pirates and didn’t issue a single walk.

In the second game of the day, Brandon Sproat got the nod on the mound for Florida and fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first inning. Sproat rebounded well the rest of the way and only gave up one more run over his six innings. He surrendered six hits, struck out five and walked just one.

Florida responded to the 2-0 hole by slugging out four runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Only one of the four runs in the inning came on a base hit. Langford hit a single back up the middle to plate Fabian. The rest of the runs were scored by a wild pitch, walk, and hit batter.

Over the next six innings, the two teams combined to score 12 runs. The Pirates rattled off six in the top of the 9th to make the game a much closer contest than it was, but Florida still managed to win both games of their double header.

