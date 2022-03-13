Advertisement

Florida tops Mississippi State in SEC home opener

Gators explode for six runs in the bottom of the 5th
Florida and Mississippi State square off at KSP Stadium in the Gators Southeastern Conference home opener.
Florida and Mississippi State square off at KSP Stadium in the Gators Southeastern Conference home opener.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After winning every game but one of their non-conference schedule, Florida welcomed Mississippi State to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for their Southeastern Conference opener.

The Gators () overcame a 3-0 deficit, capped off by a six run fifth inning to defeat the Bulldogs () 8-4 in the team’s first conference game of the 2022 season.

Elizabeth Hightower got the nod from Tim Walton to start in the circle for the orange and blue. In her four innings of work, Hightower breezed through the first two innings, until allowing Miss. State to score the first three runs of the game.

She gave up the first run in the top of the 3rd on a wild pitch in with the bases loaded. Despite the uncharacteristic mishap, Hightower was able to get out the inning without surrendering another run.

In the top of the 4th though, Hightower gave up a pair of singles and threw another wild pitch to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 advantage.

However, Florida’s bats finally woke up in the home-half of the frame. Cheyenne Lindsey led off with a double, followed by an Avery Goelz single. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Lindsey touched home on the wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Later in the inning, Kendra Falby singled down the left field line with two outs to plate Goelz and make it just a one run contest.

The Gators then blew the game wide open in the bottom of the 5th, when they put together a six run inning.

Charla Echols brought in the tying run for the orange and blue when she smacked a double to right field, bringing home Skylar Wallace to even the game, 3-3.

From there, Florida collected five hits in seven at-bats. Sam Roe had an rbi triple that scored Lindsey, then Katie Kistler roped an rbi double to right center to bring in Roe, which gave the Gators the lead 4-3. Two more singles brought in the rest of the runs. Eventually, it became a commanding 8-3 lead for Florida.

Lexie Delbrey collected her eighth win of the season, as she took the circle in the top of the 5th and threw two scoreless innings before Marissa Mesiemore relieved her in the top of the 7th to get the save.

Florida will face Mississippi State in game two of their three game set Sunday, March 13 at 4 p.m. at home.

