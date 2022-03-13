A historical marker is adding visual history to the Martin Luther King Junior center in Gainesville
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Community Remembrance project Unveiled the landmark after music and speeches.
The marker remembers the victims of lynchings who lived in the area during the post-reconstruction era.
On the plaque were the names of some like Harry Franklin, Christopher Cummings and Alexander Morris.
“We have to reconcile and we need more people to remember. A lot of people in the Gainesville area have no idea what happened with the people that were lynched.” said the Gainesville sub-committee chair, Evelyn Foxx.
Along with the plaque, a remembrance quilt is hanging to honor those victim’s lives.
