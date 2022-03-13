Advertisement

A historical marker is adding visual history to the Martin Luther King Junior center in Gainesville

The Alachua County Community Remembrance project Unveiled the landmark after music and speeches.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The marker remembers the victims of lynchings who lived in the area during the post-reconstruction era.

On the plaque were the names of some like Harry Franklin, Christopher Cummings and Alexander Morris.

“We have to reconcile and we need more people to remember. A lot of people in the Gainesville area have no idea what happened with the people that were lynched.” said the Gainesville sub-committee chair, Evelyn Foxx.

Along with the plaque, a remembrance quilt is hanging to honor those victim’s lives.

