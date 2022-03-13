A local church helps a damaged animal hospital cleanup after the tornado

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Debris was scattered throughout the parking lot of the Paddock Park Animal Care Center due to the tornado.

They’ve been helping pets for 39 years and Revo Church asked the owner to help clean up.

“They got a little teary-eyed and said everything you can do to help we would appreciate it. So today we canceled our service this morning. Got everybody out here that could show up and really started picking up the debris and cleaning up,” said Pastor Charles Young.

The roof was torn off the building and wood planks and styrofoam were everywhere. Vicki Bennett the practice manager said there’s been an outpouring of support.

“It means the world to me that these people that stepped up to help. It’s just so heartwarming to know how many people and how much people step in to help.”

Bennett said all of her staff and dogs that were boarding are all safe and they hope to get the roof fixed soon.

