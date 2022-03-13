Advertisement

A local church helps a damaged animal hospital cleanup after the tornado

A local church helped cleanup debris from the tornado.
A local church helped cleanup debris from the tornado.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Debris was scattered throughout the parking lot of the Paddock Park Animal Care Center due to the tornado.

They’ve been helping pets for 39 years and Revo Church asked the owner to help clean up.

“They got a little teary-eyed and said everything you can do to help we would appreciate it. So today we canceled our service this morning. Got everybody out here that could show up and really started picking up the debris and cleaning up,” said Pastor Charles Young.

The roof was torn off the building and wood planks and styrofoam were everywhere. Vicki Bennett the practice manager said there’s been an outpouring of support.

“It means the world to me that these people that stepped up to help. It’s just so heartwarming to know how many people and how much people step in to help.”

Bennett said all of her staff and dogs that were boarding are all safe and they hope to get the roof fixed soon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms
Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms
TAYLOR SEVERE WX
Taylor Severe WX
DANCE ALIVE
DANCE ALIVE
DANCE ALIVE
Dance Alive hosted its annual fundraiser “The Champagne Gala” at Legacy Park