Marion County schools provide seniors with new scholarship opportunities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County high school seniors can earn thousands from the county’s public education foundation.

Scholarship amounts range from anywhere to $350 to $2,500 dollars for awards.

Applications are due by midnight on March 25th.

TRENDING STORY: A local church helps a damaged animal hospital cleanup after the tornado

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.