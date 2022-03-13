Mike White to leave Florida for Georgia; Gators miss NCAA tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After seven years of frustratingly inconsistent basketball, Mike White is moving on from Florida to take the head coaching job at Georgia, the Bulldogs announced on Sunday. White finishes his UF tenure 142-88 at the school.

Florida also officially missed out on making the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday, at 19-13 following a first round exit in the SEC tournament. Georgia fired head coach Tom Crean following a 6-26 season, including a 1-17 mark in league play.

White took over a program that had made four Final Four’s across previous head coach Billy Donovan’s 19-year tenure and won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007. However, Florida has been a mid-pack SEC school more times than not in recent years and the results have come at a time when other SEC programs like Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas A&M are hiring coaches with experience in other Power Five leagues.

White’s best finish in his seven years as head coach came in his second year of 2016-17, when Florida checked in at 27-9 and advanced to the Elite 8. That season also marked White’s highest finish in SEC play, at 14-4. In the five seasons that followed, the Gators finished 11-7 in conference play twice, 9-9 twice (including this season) and 9-7 in the 2020-21 season. Florida has also not made it past the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Prior to this year, the Gators had not failed to make the NCAA tournament since 2016, White’s first season as head coach.

Florida started the season well, winning its first six games and rising as high as No.14 in the AP poll. But signs of inconsistency surfaced even before conference play started, when the Gators dropped back-to-back games to Oklahoma, and most damaging, Texas Southern.

In SEC play, Florida began 0-3, rallied to reach 6-5, pulled off an upset of then-No. 2 Auburn, and ultimately checked in at 9-9 in league play.

Six SEC teams were chosen for the NCAA tournament: Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, and Alabama,.

