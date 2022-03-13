Advertisement

Mike White to leave Florida for Georgia; Gators miss NCAA tournament

Prior to this year, the Gators had not failed to make the NCAA tournament since 2016
Florida head coach Mike White directs his players during the second half of an NCAA men's...
Florida head coach Mike White directs his players during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball game against Texas A&M at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After seven years of frustratingly inconsistent basketball, Mike White is moving on from Florida to take the head coaching job at Georgia, the Bulldogs announced on Sunday. White finishes his UF tenure 142-88 at the school.

Florida also officially missed out on making the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday, at 19-13 following a first round exit in the SEC tournament. Georgia fired head coach Tom Crean following a 6-26 season, including a 1-17 mark in league play.

White took over a program that had made four Final Four’s across previous head coach Billy Donovan’s 19-year tenure and won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007. However, Florida has been a mid-pack SEC school more times than not in recent years and the results have come at a time when other SEC programs like Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas A&M are hiring coaches with experience in other Power Five leagues.

White’s best finish in his seven years as head coach came in his second year of 2016-17, when Florida checked in at 27-9 and advanced to the Elite 8. That season also marked White’s highest finish in SEC play, at 14-4. In the five seasons that followed, the Gators finished 11-7 in conference play twice, 9-9 twice (including this season) and 9-7 in the 2020-21 season. Florida has also not made it past the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Prior to this year, the Gators had not failed to make the NCAA tournament since 2016, White’s first season as head coach.

Florida started the season well, winning its first six games and rising as high as No.14 in the AP poll. But signs of inconsistency surfaced even before conference play started, when the Gators dropped back-to-back games to Oklahoma, and most damaging, Texas Southern.

In SEC play, Florida began 0-3, rallied to reach 6-5, pulled off an upset of then-No. 2 Auburn, and ultimately checked in at 9-9 in league play.

Six SEC teams were chosen for the NCAA tournament: Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, and Alabama,.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

The University of Florida's Natalie Lugo during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on...
UF softball team drops 1-0 decision to Mississippi State; series to be decided Monday
Florida infielder Josh Rivera looks on during the Gators game against Seton Hall.
Florida drops weekend finale to Seton Hall
Head coaches of Florida and Seton Hall baseball teams meet at home plate before a game.
Florida loses weekend finale to Seton Hall
The Gators Women's Track and Field team celebrate their 11th national title.
Florida claims 11th NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship