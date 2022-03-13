Summerfield man arrested for videos taken in women’s bathrooms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused peeping tom has turned himself in after Ocala police asked the community for help finding him.

On March 10th, OPD released a video of 28-year old Justin Wright setting up a camera at a Circle K gas station in the city.

On Saturday, the Summerfield man turned himself in at the lake county sheriff’s office on multiple warrants.

Wright bonded after making his 30-thousand dollar bail on six counts of felony video voyeurism.

