Summerfield man arrested for videos taken in women’s bathrooms

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused peeping tom has turned himself in after Ocala police asked the community for help finding him.

On March 10th, OPD released a video of 28-year old Justin Wright setting up a camera at a Circle K gas station in the city.

On Saturday, the Summerfield man turned himself in at the lake county sheriff’s office on multiple warrants.

Wright bonded after making his 30-thousand dollar bail on six counts of felony video voyeurism.

