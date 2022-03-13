Advertisement

UF softball team drops 1-0 decision to Mississippi State; series to be decided Monday

The Bulldogs scored the game’s only run in the top of the second inning
The University of Florida's Natalie Lugo during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on...
The University of Florida's Natalie Lugo during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)(Terrance Coakley | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida softball team took a loss to Mississippi State in the middle contest of opening SEC weekend, falling 1-0 on a chilly Sunday afternoon at KSP Stadium. Florida (22-2) managed just five hits off Bulldogs starter Annie Willis, who pitched a complete game.

Natalie Lugo also pitched well for the Gators, allowing one run on five hits in five innings of work. The Bulldogs scored the game’s only run in the top of the second inning, on an RBI single by Jackie McKenna. Mississippi State improves to 16-9 overall.

The Gators made two baserunning mistakes, both at third base. In the bottom of the fourth, pinch runner Mia Buffano tripped while rounding third on Cheyenne Lindsey’s hit to the left field corner. By the time Buffano got back up and retreated to third, Lindsey had already made it there, and she was thrown out in a rundown. An inning later, Katie Kistler stole third with two outs and Hannah Adams at the plate. The throw to third went into left field, although Kistler could not get up in time to take advantage and race home, and the rally died.

Florida and Mississippi State finish their three-game series on Monday night at 7 p.m.

