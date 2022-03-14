Advertisement

Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident

Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said that a “possible active shooter” is no longer a threat.

They said on their official Twitter account that officers are “continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.”

Police urged that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the second “is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

