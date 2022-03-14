The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is having a meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is meeting Monday, March 14th.

This is following the emergency meeting that led to the firing of Executive Director Colin Murphy.

During their emergency meeting on the fourth, Kristy Goldwire took the position as acting executive director.

The meeting starts at 4 pm.

