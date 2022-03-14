Advertisement

The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is having a meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is meeting Monday, March 14th.

This is following the emergency meeting that led to the firing of Executive Director Colin Murphy.

During their emergency meeting on the fourth, Kristy Goldwire took the position as acting executive director.

The meeting starts at 4 pm.

