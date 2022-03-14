Advertisement

Florida Legislature agree on new record-setting $112 billion state budget

Florida Legislature agree on the new, record-setting $112 billion state budget
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House and Senate have agreed on a record budget.

Both chambers stayed an extra day in Tallahassee to finish the 2022 Legislative Session in order to adjust the budget after both sides presented different versions of the bill.

The new budget, which totals $112 billion, passed the House on a 105-3 vote and unanimously in the Senate, with all representatives and senators from North Central Florida voting in favor of it.

The effort to strip $200 million of funding from the 12 districts, including Alachua County, for violating the state’s ban on mask mandates, was removed.

The state’s gas tax will also be suspended for a month in October.

TRENDING STORY: Tim Tebow is announced to be the UF commencement speaker for the spring semester

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

A Levy County man got into a standoff with a swat team in Gainesville for more than an hour...
Levy County man arrested in Gainesville following SWAT standoff
TORNADO CLEAN UP 6P
TORNADO CLEAN UP 6P
“We’re looking for help, we don’t know what to do”: Truck drivers coming through NCFL battle...
“We’re looking for help, we don’t know what to do”: Truck drivers coming through NCFL battle rising gas prices
A Levy County man got into a standoff with a swat team in Gainesville for more than an hour...
Levy County man arrested in Gainesville following SWAT standoff
National Weather Service officials in Jacksonville confirm it was an EF1 tornado that touched...
Clean-up underway after Saturday’s tornado