Florida Legislature agree on new record-setting $112 billion state budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House and Senate have agreed on a record budget.

Both chambers stayed an extra day in Tallahassee to finish the 2022 Legislative Session in order to adjust the budget after both sides presented different versions of the bill.

The new budget, which totals $112 billion, passed the House on a 105-3 vote and unanimously in the Senate, with all representatives and senators from North Central Florida voting in favor of it.

The effort to strip $200 million of funding from the 12 districts, including Alachua County, for violating the state’s ban on mask mandates, was removed.

The state’s gas tax will also be suspended for a month in October.

