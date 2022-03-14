Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into a home and assaulting the homeowner

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after county sheriff’s office officials say she unlawfully entered a home, assaulted the homeowner, and then assaulted a deputy.

Deputies at the Alachua County Sheriff’s office say 28-year old Melanie Saal entered a Gainesville home then started rummaging through it.

When ASO deputies arrived, Saal grabbed the homeowner, scratched her, and while being arrested and put into a patrol car,

Deputies say she “explosively launched herself backward striking the deputy.”

Saal is being charged with multiple felonies including resisting arrest and battery of an officer.

