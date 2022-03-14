Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into a home and assaulting the homeowner

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after county sheriff’s office officials say she unlawfully entered a home, assaulted the homeowner, and then assaulted a deputy.

Deputies at the Alachua County Sheriff’s office say 28-year old Melanie Saal entered a Gainesville home then started rummaging through it.

When ASO deputies arrived, Saal grabbed the homeowner, scratched her, and while being arrested and put into a patrol car,

Deputies say she “explosively launched herself backward striking the deputy.”

Saal is being charged with multiple felonies including resisting arrest and battery of an officer.

