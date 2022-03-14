Gator women’s basketball team earns NCAA berth, will face UCF in first round

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team is bound for the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The 21-10 Gators were given a No. 10 regional seed on Selection Sunday, and will head to Storrs, Connecticut to face No. 7 seed UCF on Saturday. Either No. 2 seed UConn or Mercer awaits in the second round.

Under Kelly Rae Finley, who was promoted from interim head coach to the full-time position prior to the SEC tournament, Florida finished league play 10-6, including a stretch of 10 wins in 11 games. The Gators enjoyed their finest stretch of play after star guard and leading scorer Lavender Briggs was ruled out for the season with a stress reaction in her shin.

In the NCAA tournament, Florida will once again have to adapt to the loss of a key player. First Team All-SEC guard Kiki Smith injured her knee in the SEC tournament and is now out for the season as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.