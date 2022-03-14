Advertisement

Gator women’s basketball team earns NCAA berth, will face UCF in first round

UConn a possible second round foe for 21-10 Gators
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives for a basket against South Carolina guard Brea Beal,...
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives for a basket against South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team is bound for the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The 21-10 Gators were given a No. 10 regional seed on Selection Sunday, and will head to Storrs, Connecticut to face No. 7 seed UCF on Saturday. Either No. 2 seed UConn or Mercer awaits in the second round.

Under Kelly Rae Finley, who was promoted from interim head coach to the full-time position prior to the SEC tournament, Florida finished league play 10-6, including a stretch of 10 wins in 11 games. The Gators enjoyed their finest stretch of play after star guard and leading scorer Lavender Briggs was ruled out for the season with a stress reaction in her shin.

In the NCAA tournament, Florida will once again have to adapt to the loss of a key player. First Team All-SEC guard Kiki Smith injured her knee in the SEC tournament and is now out for the season as well.

