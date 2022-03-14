How residents can help the National Weather Service during unwarned severe storms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -An unwarned EF-1 tornado in Ocala was confirmed after the fact by the National Weather Service (NWS) on March 13.

A Tornado Watch was issued earlier March 12 to warn residents of the potential for tornadoes, but no Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning was issued preceding the line of storms.

The closest doppler radars to Ocala is in Jacksonville or Tampa.

Weaker tornadoes are difficult for meteorologists to see and warn below 5,000 feet.

It was especially difficult to see because the NWS Jacksonville’s radar is down for pre-scheduled maintenance.

However, Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with NWS Jacksonville, explained it would not likely make a huge difference in issuing a warning.

“It’s highly likely that an EF-1 tornado, the circulation, probably would not have extended high enough for us to see, even on the Jacksonville radar,” said Nelson.

Nelson encouraged residents to become storm spotters in radar dead zones like Ocala.

So far in 2022, the NWS has hosted two in-person storm spotter classes in Ocala and trained an estimated 70 people.

“It’s not just the radar, it’s kind of a shared responsibility with public safety, our storm spotter network,” said Nelson, “those trained spotters are our eyes and ears on the ground, particularly in cases like this where we’re perhaps a bit limited as far as data goes.”

A link to sign up for the upcoming virtual sessions can be found here.

Although no deaths or injuries were reported from the recent severe weather, many residents were unaware of the tornado moving through their town.

Another radar in between Jacksonville and Tampa would give meteorologists the tools to see more rotation clearly.

“With any federal type of entity, your congresspeople are the way to handle that type of situation if you have suggestions or complaints, they really do control the funding sources. I would encourage anybody who is concerned about this issue to contact their congressman or woman,” Nelson explained.

As severe weather season continues, it’s recommended to review your tornado plans and stay up to date on the latest forecast.

