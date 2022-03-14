The Lakeshore Hospital Authority of Columbia County is hosting a workshop discussing a statement of interest proposal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKESHORE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lakeshore Hospital Authority of Columbia County is holding a workshop to discuss a statement of interest proposal.

Officials with LSHA will consider parties looking to utilize the hospital’s campus for medical care or other services.

Items such as repair costs, legal issues, and building operational expenses, will be addressed.

The workshop will follow the regular authority board meeting, and that starts at 5:15 p.m.

