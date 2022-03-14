Levy County man arrested in Gainesville following SWAT standoff

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man got into a standoff with a swat team in Gainesville for more than an hour after shooting several rounds into a home.

Twenty-one-year-old Cole Langston is charged with two counts of attempted murder after a warrant was issued for his arrest for shooting multiple rounds into a home in Bronson, nearly hitting the two people in the home.

Langston then drove to the Polo Apartment complex on Southwest Williston Road in Gainesville. His two children were in the apartment as well.

He eventually gave himself up and was taken to the Alachua County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

