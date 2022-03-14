Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County horse that is trying to become a nationwide Easter mascot and the 2nd annual Equine Industry Expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The CEP is highlighting the second annual Equine Industry Expo, and a Marion County horse is trying to become a nationwide Easter mascot.

Our friends at the CEP tell us more about these stories in the Weekly Buzz.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala real estate team

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.