Advertisement

A project in Ocala that will help reduce flooding in the area will cause a road closure

Drivers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment while construction takes place.
Drivers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment while construction takes place.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of Ocala’s Drainage Rehabilitation Improvement Program, a road closure will be in effect starting today.

Southeast 11th Avenue from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Fifth Street will be closed through Friday.

TRENDING STORY:

This project will help reduce flooding in the area.

Drivers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment while construction takes place.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

The Trenton Solar Power Plant, in partnership with Duke Energy, will hold a ribbon-cutting...
The Trenton Solar Power Plant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility
The workshop will follow the regular authority board meeting, and that starts at 5:15 p.m.
The Lakeshore Hospital Authority of Columbia County is hosting a workshop discussing a statement of interest proposal
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness break down some stretches you can add to your...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Boxing and MMA stretches
3.3 miles on US 90 will go under construction for a resurfacing project.
A stretch of US 90 will go under construction causing some lane closures