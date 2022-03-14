A project in Ocala that will help reduce flooding in the area will cause a road closure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of Ocala’s Drainage Rehabilitation Improvement Program, a road closure will be in effect starting today.

Southeast 11th Avenue from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Fifth Street will be closed through Friday.

This project will help reduce flooding in the area.

Drivers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment while construction takes place.

