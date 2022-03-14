Advertisement

Record-high gas prices take a toll on ride-share drivers

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  Record-high gas prices are not only costing us more to fill up our tanks they’re also cutting into the profits of many ride-share drivers.

According to AAA, $4.34 is the average price you’ll pay for a gallon of gas in Florida. These prices are making drivers think twice about going the extra mile.

They’re changing the way Craig Murphy is running his taxi service --- Murphy’s Transportation.

He’s faced with the choice of having to raise his clients fare prices something he has rarely done in his last 10 years of business.

“I just don’t want to lose this business I’ve been working hard at it,” said Murphy.

He said he’s most worried about his drivers, like Nick Labella, who are paying the difference.

As an independent driver under Murphy’s, Labella uses his own vehicle and fuel similarly to Uber and Lyft drivers.

He said he’s now crunching numbers in-between rides finding new ways to save.

“We do a lot less driving if we don’t have to and turning off when we park and it changes our attitude a little bit too but we have to do anything we can to save,” said Labella. “It’s really taken a pinch out and that’s all profit.”

Uber announced, beginning Wednesday and going through the next two months consumers will pay a surcharge of .45 or .55 cents on each trip with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

WCJB Weather Update
WCJB Weather Update
meeting
The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is having a meeting
Drivers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment while construction takes place.
A project in Ocala that will help reduce flooding in the area will cause a road closure
The Trenton Solar Power Plant, in partnership with Duke Energy, will hold a ribbon-cutting...
The Trenton Solar Power Plant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility