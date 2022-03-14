Record-high gas prices take a toll on ride-share drivers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Record-high gas prices are not only costing us more to fill up our tanks they’re also cutting into the profits of many ride-share drivers.

According to AAA, $4.34 is the average price you’ll pay for a gallon of gas in Florida. These prices are making drivers think twice about going the extra mile.

They’re changing the way Craig Murphy is running his taxi service --- Murphy’s Transportation.

He’s faced with the choice of having to raise his clients fare prices something he has rarely done in his last 10 years of business.

“I just don’t want to lose this business I’ve been working hard at it,” said Murphy.

He said he’s most worried about his drivers, like Nick Labella, who are paying the difference.

As an independent driver under Murphy’s, Labella uses his own vehicle and fuel similarly to Uber and Lyft drivers.

He said he’s now crunching numbers in-between rides finding new ways to save.

“We do a lot less driving if we don’t have to and turning off when we park and it changes our attitude a little bit too but we have to do anything we can to save,” said Labella. “It’s really taken a pinch out and that’s all profit.”

Uber announced, beginning Wednesday and going through the next two months consumers will pay a surcharge of .45 or .55 cents on each trip with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets.

