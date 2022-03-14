“Reggae in the Gardens” event brings the Caribbean to Levy County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bringing the island vibes to Levy County.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Caribbean with a special event; TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about Reggae in the Gardens.

TRENDING STORY: The Trenton Solar Power Plant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.