Russell Report: Gator women’s basketball advances, men’s team season ends

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lot of people are reacting to Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White’s decision to leave for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Even though the men’s team isn’t making it to the NCAA tournament the women’s team did make the cut.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’S Steve Russell expresses his support for the women’s team.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.