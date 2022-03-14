Advertisement

Russell Report: Gator women’s basketball advances, men’s team season ends

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lot of people are reacting to Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White’s decision to leave for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Even though the men’s team isn’t making it to the NCAA tournament the women’s team did make the cut.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’S Steve Russell expresses his support for the women’s team.

