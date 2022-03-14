A stretch of US 90 will go under construction causing some lane closures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City drivers should expect more delays on US 90 from Lake City Avenue to Baya Drive.

3.3 miles on US 90 will go under construction for a resurfacing project.

The project includes removal and replacement of the upper layers of asphalt, upgrading traffic signals, new pavement markings, and sidewalk improvement at various locations.

Drivers may experience lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m Monday through Sunday.

One lane will always remain open in each direction.

