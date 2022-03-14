Advertisement

Tim Tebow is announced to be the UF commencement speaker for the spring semester

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tim Tebow is coming back to UF to serve as the university’s commencement speaker this spring.

The former gator quarterback is set to speak Friday, April 29th at ben hill griffin stadium.

The ceremony starts at 7 pm.

Tebow will address at least 65 hundred graduates and 45 hundred additional guests.

Before graduating in 2009 Tebow led the team to two national championships and earned a Heisman trophy.

