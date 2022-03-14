Tim Tebow is announced to be the UF commencement speaker for the spring semester

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tim Tebow is coming back to UF to serve as the university’s commencement speaker this spring.

The former gator quarterback is set to speak Friday, April 29th at ben hill griffin stadium.

The ceremony starts at 7 pm.

Tebow will address at least 65 hundred graduates and 45 hundred additional guests.

Before graduating in 2009 Tebow led the team to two national championships and earned a Heisman trophy.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Boxing and MMA stretches

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.