The Trenton Solar Power Plant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County will celebrate the addition of a new eleven-megawatt lithium battery facility today.

The Trenton Solar Power Plant, in partnership with Duke Energy, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility.

The event will go from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Trenton Operations Center.

