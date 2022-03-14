Advertisement

Tripp Tatum headlines championship Sunday at Gatornationals

Tatum won his first Wally in his first career final heat
The final day of the 53rd GatorNationals came down to an exciting finish.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tripp Tatum had never felt the pressure or adrenaline rush of what it felt like to sit behind the wheel of a dragster with the potential to win his first NHRA championship, let alone do it at Gatornationals, but now he does and he knows what it feels like to win that race.

Facing fellow first-time finalist Doug Foley in the Top Fuel class, Tatum and Foley flew out of the gate like shooting stars. Both cars were burning up the strip as they were neck-and-neck to the finish line. When the cars crossed, the winner was decided by one-one hundredth of a second.

Tatum had beaten Foley for his first career victory in 11 starts with a time of 3.70 to 3.80. He officially became an NHRA champion at one of the meccas of the autosport’s world.

In the Funny Car class, Matt Hagan also collected his first Wally after his opponent, Matt Alexander smoked out his tires on the starting line to help Hagan cruise to an effortless victory in 3.91 seconds. The victory made it career win number 40 for Hagan, who was racing for new drag team owner, NASCAR icon, Tony Stewart.

The reigning NHRA rookie of the year Dallas Glenn backed up the hype from last year, when Glenn took home a Wally for the Pro Stock class. His time of 6.531 was good enough to beat fellow KB Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky by less than a second. He’s now won four championships in his short tenure on the circuit.

The fourth and final championship crown went to Karen Stoffer, who beat out Angie Smith in one of the closest finishes ever. Stoffer came across the line at 6.700 in her pro stock motorcycle, followed by Smith, who was right on her tail at 6.723.

Stoffer collected her third Wally of her career.

