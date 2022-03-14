Advertisement

The University of Florida expands its Artificial Intelligence program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of its commitment to becoming an “AI University”, UF is expanding its artificial intelligence program.

University officials announced today they are will be creating an artificial intelligence academic initiative center to increase and promote AI courses.

They will be working with the state university system and southeastern conference to develop the program.

Officials say the proposal will be part of the university’s reaccreditation application.

