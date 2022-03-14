The University of Florida expands its Artificial Intelligence program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of its commitment to becoming an “AI University”, UF is expanding its artificial intelligence program.

University officials announced today they are will be creating an artificial intelligence academic initiative center to increase and promote AI courses.

They will be working with the state university system and southeastern conference to develop the program.

Officials say the proposal will be part of the university’s reaccreditation application.

TRENDING STORY: Russell Report: Gator women’s basketball advances, men’s team season ends

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.