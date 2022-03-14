The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)- Unemployment numbers are released statewide on Monday.

The latest numbers are reflective of January’s rates.

December 2021 showed a historic low of 4.5% statewide.

We’ll keep you updated on North Central Florida unemployment rates on Monday.

Alachua County School Board members pick an interim for the open superintendent spot Tuesday evening.

Board members fired Dr. Carlee Simon in their last meeting in a three-to-two vote.

Each board member is to suggest one or two recommendations for the interim and then vote during their 6:00 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Donna Jones is the acting superintendent.

The Ocala Breeders sales start-up on Tuesday and last until Wednesday.

The March sale features two-year-olds in training.

Day one is on Tuesday and starts at 1:00 p.m.

Day two starts at 10:30 a.m.

Columbia County commissioners meet Thursday evening and talk about spending more than $200,000 on an engineer.

The contract would be for North Florida Professional Services for Engineering to design a water plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

The job is to design a water treatment plant that pumps out an average of 50,000 gallons a day.

