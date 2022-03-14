Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)- Unemployment numbers are released statewide on Monday.

The latest numbers are reflective of January’s rates.

December 2021 showed a historic low of 4.5% statewide.

We’ll keep you updated on North Central Florida unemployment rates on Monday.

Alachua County School Board members pick an interim for the open superintendent spot Tuesday evening.

Board members fired Dr. Carlee Simon in their last meeting in a three-to-two vote.

Each board member is to suggest one or two recommendations for the interim and then vote during their 6:00 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Donna Jones is the acting superintendent.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The Ocala Breeders sales start-up on Tuesday and last until Wednesday.

The March sale features two-year-olds in training.

Day one is on Tuesday and starts at 1:00 p.m.

Day two starts at 10:30 a.m.

Columbia County commissioners meet Thursday evening and talk about spending more than $200,000 on an engineer.

The contract would be for North Florida Professional Services for Engineering to design a water plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

The job is to design a water treatment plant that pumps out an average of 50,000 gallons a day.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

cep
Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County horse that is trying to become a nationwide Easter mascot and the 2nd annual Equine Industry Expo
A Gainesville woman is behind bars after county sheriff’s office officials say she unlawfully...
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into a home and assaulting the homeowner
A Gainesville woman is behind bars after county sheriff’s office officials say she unlawfully...
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into a home and assaulting the homeowner
Marion County high school seniors can earn thousands from the county’s public education...
Marion County schools provide seniors with new scholarship opportunities