“We’re looking for help, we don’t know what to do”: Truck drivers coming through NCFL battle rising gas prices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The spike in gas prices is affecting nearly everyone, but truck drivers are feeling the impact on and off the clock.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Gainesville is $4.35, and $4.37 in Ocala. Both are just a few cents shy of the highest recorded average prices.

Truck driver Jody Valenzuela said he was in North Central Florida for a good paying load, but with gas prices spiking, he’s choosing his loads more wisely.

“I sat for three days because the loads weren’t paying enough, and I was waiting for a load to come up that would pay to where I would make money, instead of losing money,” said Valenzuela.

He said the surge has taken about 25% of his profits.

“A lot of us... we’re looking for help. We don’t know what to do,” said Valenzuela.

He said just this week his fuel bill went up an extra $1,200.

“Man.. I’m lost for words,” said Julius Dzakpasu, a company driver for Schwend Inc.

He said he gets fuel money from his manager, and has noticed “probably about $100 to $150 difference.”

While some truck drivers are regular employees, many others are independent contractors.

Dzakpasu said this surge is really hurting owner-operator drivers, like Valenzuela.

“I would like to see them reopen the pipeline and let us be self-sufficient again,” said Valenzuela.

He said because freight rates aren’t going up as fast as fuel prices, drivers like him are struggling.

AAA said falling oil prices are helping, but drivers can expect the upward trend to continue.

