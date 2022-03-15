The $112 billion state budget that was approved will include a lot money for higher education in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The $112 billion state budget approved Monday includes a lot of money for higher education around North Central Florida.
The state’s operating fund is providing $29 million for the College of Central Florida, almost $15 million for Florida Gateway College, and $44 million for Santa Fe College.
The University of Florida is getting a windfall of $447 million of general revenue and almost $343 million out of the student fees trust fund.
UF is also getting $25 million for construction projects.
Governor DeSantis must sign off on the budget, and he does have line-item veto power.
