The $112 billion state budget that was approved will include a lot money for higher education in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The $112 billion state budget approved Monday includes a lot of money for higher education around North Central Florida.

The state’s operating fund is providing $29 million for the College of Central Florida, almost $15 million for Florida Gateway College, and $44 million for Santa Fe College.

The University of Florida is getting a windfall of $447 million of general revenue and almost $343 million out of the student fees trust fund.

UF is also getting $25 million for construction projects.

Governor DeSantis must sign off on the budget, and he does have line-item veto power.

