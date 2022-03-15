The $112 billion state budget that was approved will include a lot money for higher education in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The $112 billion state budget approved Monday includes a lot of money for higher education around North Central Florida.

The state’s operating fund is providing $29 million for the College of Central Florida, almost $15 million for Florida Gateway College, and $44 million for Santa Fe College.

The University of Florida is getting a windfall of $447 million of general revenue and almost $343 million out of the student fees trust fund.

UF is also getting $25 million for construction projects.

Governor DeSantis must sign off on the budget, and he does have line-item veto power.

