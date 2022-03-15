Advertisement

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly traffic crash.(KIRO via CNN Newsource)
By KIRO staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash.

Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.

The driver of the pickup truck took off. If caught, they could face up to a year in jail.

Washington was one of the first states to pass a law making unsecured loads a crime. Passed in 2005, “Maria’s Law” is named after Maria Federici. She was 24 years old when a piece of wood fell off a trailer and crashed through her windshield, leaving her blind.

The suspect in Federici’s case was cited for a traffic infraction and fined less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

