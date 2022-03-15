Advertisement

The appeal from former Police Chief Virgil Sandlin will be heard by the Cedar Key Commission.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cedar Key Commission will hear an appeal from former Police Chief Virgil Sandlin Tuesday.

This comes after the city manager and administrator fired him on March 4th.

Sandlin was planning on retiring in two months.

City officials have not released a reason for his firing.

The meeting with start at 5 p.m.

