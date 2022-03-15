Candidates applying for university or college president positions will have personal identifying information confidential after Senate Bill 520 was signed into law

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Part of the search for the next president of the University of Florida will be concealed from the public.

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 520 into law.

Personal identifying information like age, race, and gender will be confidential for candidates applying for university or college president positions.

TRENDING STORY: Tim Tebow is announced to be the UF commencement speaker for the spring semester

Once applicants are deemed finalists, their information is no longer confidential.

UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down at the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.