Candidates applying for university or college president positions will have personal identifying information confidential after Senate Bill 520 was signed into law

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Part of the search for the next president of the University of Florida will be concealed from the public.

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 520 into law.

Personal identifying information like age, race, and gender will be confidential for candidates applying for university or college president positions.

Once applicants are deemed finalists, their information is no longer confidential.

UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down at the end of the year.

