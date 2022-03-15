FHP responds to I-75 north crash that leaves flipped SUV

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic on I-75 in Alachua County slowed to a crawl after an SUV flipped over.

State troopers report that a Chevy Suburban flipped over in the northbound lane of I-75 around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred south of the High Springs - Lake Butler exit.

The vehicle rolled off the roadway. Crews had to extract the driver and remove the vehicle from the scene.

TRENDING STORY: Multiple North Central Florida schools disrupted by threats, suspicious package

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.