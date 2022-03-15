Gator women prep for NCAA tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball season has presented one barrier after another. Now, all roads lead to the NCAA tournament.

Florida is going to the Big Dance for the first time in six years, and was given a regional No. 10 seed. Florida will take on No. 7 seed UCF in Saturday’s opening round.

At 21-10, the Gators have already proven to be resilient, and must carry on without First Team All-SEC guard Kiki Smith, who is lost for the season with a knee injury. Forward Jordyn Merritt is also day-to-day after hitting her head on the floor in Florida’s SEC tournament loss to Ole Miss. It’s just one more challenge for a team that’s already dealt with personnel losses to injury.

“Ability to adapt is a skill, and should be treated as such,” said head coach Kelly Rae Finley on Monday. “Whether that’s adapting in-game, or adapting off court, or adapting to challenges I think we’ve risen to the occasion every time and this should be no different.”

The Florida-UCF matchup is set for 3:30 on Saturday, and it follows the other game in the Storrs, Connecticut regional between No. 2 seed UConn and No. 15 seed Mercer.

