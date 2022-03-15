Gov. DeSantis signs bill to replace FSA testing for the next school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis announced that Florida’s standardized test for students will be removed from schools next year.

After the Spring term, students will not have to take the Florida Statewide Assessment test at the end of the school year. Governor DeSantis signed the bill to replace the test with a progress-monitoring approach.

The governor spoke about the decision at a news conference on Tuesday, saying the change will help students succeed in school.

“This type of assessment was much more effective than the kind of big study for weeks, all the marbles on the last test, and then adjourn for the summer,” DeSantis said, “And so we think this is going to be an improvement in the state of Florida.”

Under the new system, three assessments will be given on a yearly basis, starting with the 2022-23 school year. School district grades will also be suspended for a year while the new system is put into place to serve as a baseline.

