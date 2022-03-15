Local State of Emergency declared in Marion County, dozens in need of aid

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency Tuesday due to damage caused by Saturday’s tornado. Officials said in a press release, the estimated property loss is now more than $15.6 million dollars, and that number is still expected to climb.

Public Relations Specialist, Mark Anderson wrote, the proclamation allows for two things to happen:

1. The County Administrator, Mounir Bouyunes, may now waive competitive bidding requirements for emergency need such as debris removal and cleanup. 2. County officials may now start the process of preparing requests for reimbursement from the state.

In the meantime, there are now dozens of people in need of a place to stay. So far, the American Red Cross has answered that call. The nonprofit agency has set up an emergency shelter at the Central Christian Church in Ocala.

“My daughter woke up screaming, and we heard the actual crashing,” Ocala Resident, Rene Ramos said. “And I went to go check outside to see what was going on, and I ended up catching the tornado still lifting up the tree.”

Ramos, his wife and two toddlers were sound asleep Saturday morning when the tornado hit their unit at the Saddleworth Green Apartment complex. Ramos said they packed as much as they could into a U-Haul truck but had to leave several items behind.

They have been at the Red Cross shelter since Sunday night.

“The help is there and I’m very thankful for the help,” he said.

The American Red Cross has set up at the Central Christian Church in Ocala to provide shelter, care kits and meals to those impacted by Saturday’s tornado. @WCJB20 @RedCrossCFL #TornadoRecovery pic.twitter.com/Py4p0h8vMb — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 15, 2022

Executive Pastor of Central Christian Church, Dan Kuhn said, the church wanted to make a difference for displaced families, that’s why they opened their doors.

“We do have showers, we have nice bathrooms, there’s a fully equipped kitchen in the event we needed to cook in there. It’s a safe place and it’s a clean place,” Kuhn said.

American Red Cross Regional CEO, Christian Smith said, about a dozen people have utilized the shelter. She added, they’re now in the case work phase.

“We are assessing those needs. We’re looking to see what assistance we can give to individuals, and also, this is a great time to sit down with your family to talk about planning. There’s some really simple things you can do, putting together your disaster supply kit,” Smith said.

At the local level, Interfaith Emergency Services CEO, Karla Greenway said, the nonprofit is ready to help as well. The agency can help people with clothing, furnishings, food, and transportation, she said.

“90 percent of our services actually go to people that are housed…This is just natural for us. I mean anyone in need of these things in Marion County, we would hope they would look to us for help,” Greenway said.

