Marion County officials estimate tornado damage nears $12 million

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials estimate the EF-1 tornado caused more than $12 million in property damage. 

The twister developed around Dunnellon and moved 25 miles east into Ocala around State Road 200. 

Despite the significant damage, no one was hurt.  Sheriff Billy Woods thanked business owners who stepped up and helped others following the tornado. 

“I saw Dunkin’ Donuts, Sam’s who reached out to their fellow businesses along State Road 200, who came brought them water brought them food made sure everybody was okay,” Woods said, “I’m proud of every single one of them.”

The Central Christian Church on Northeast 14th Street is acting as a shelter for anyone displaced by the tornado.  Residents can also pick up tarps there. 

To see the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s full address on the situation, click here.

