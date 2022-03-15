Multiple North Central Florida schools disrupted by threats, suspicious package

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Threats of violence and a suspicious package disrupted school activities in both Gilchrist and Columbia Counties Tuesday.

All students were evacuated from Columbia High School after a suspicious package was found. Students were taken to the Columbia County Fairgrounds and can be picked up by parents off Branford Highway (SR 47). Other transportation is not being offered.

Overnight, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of threats against schoosl in the area. All four were swept by deputies and nothing of concern was found.

Out of an abundance of caution more deputies are being stationed in and around the schools. Last week Bell High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

