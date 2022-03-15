Advertisement

“My neighborhood, our neighborhood, Greater Duval!”: Non-profits apply for ARPA funded grant in Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Passion fuels the Greater Duval Neighborhood non-profit in East Gainesville.

“My neighborhood, our neighborhood, greater Duval,” said Director, Andrew Miles

Since 2013, Miles and the team served kids, adults and seniors through the non-profit based in the Duval area of the city. Before and during the pandemic, they offered virtual tutoring, senior citizen support and donated thousands of meals.

“I grew up in this neighborhood,” added miles. “I’ve been here all my life, I guess that’s 63 years”

The Greater Duval non-profit, among others, would be eligible to apply for Gainesville’s non-profit grant program funded by $7 million of American Rescue Plan monies.

“And I just love this area and love the people in the area,” said Miles.

“It’s always so many people that are saying that, no we can’t, no we can’t over here but then I say well yes, yes we can and yes we can.”

Weekly webinars hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Florida are meant to help non-profit leaders navigate through their application process because grant awards are based on how much money is requested on that application. The Community Foundation is partnering with the City of Gainesville for the program.

“This ARPA funding is tied to financial impact of covid either to your organization or to the population that your organization serves,” mentioned a representative during a recent webinar.

Other requirements to apply include a grant budget, affiliation with the philanthropy hub and the non-profit must be older than two years. A selection committee of Gainesville city and Community Foundation staff recommend their non-profit choices.

“But with a little bit more funding,” added Miles. “We’ll be able to help and reach so many more people.”

Funding requests can range from $5,000 to $750,000. The deadline to apply is Thursday at 5pm.

