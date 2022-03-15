Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: First edition of Tom Clancy’s " The Hunt for Red October "

Art Adkins gives us some history of a first edition The Hunt for Red October book along with some early history of Tom Clancy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Adkins shows us a first edition first print version of Tom Clancy’s book " The Hunt For Red October " originally published in the 1980′s.

Art Adkins also gives tells us more about Tom Clancy’s beginnings and early challenges Tom had early as writer and getting the book published.

