North Central Florida Treasures: First edition of Tom Clancy’s " The Hunt for Red October "

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Adkins shows us a first edition first print version of Tom Clancy’s book " The Hunt For Red October " originally published in the 1980′s.

Art Adkins also gives tells us more about Tom Clancy’s beginnings and early challenges Tom had early as writer and getting the book published.

