Oak Hall dominates Santa Fe in boys lacrosse, 15-1

By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -In a 1A-District 2 matchup of teams with solid early season records, the Oak Hall boys lacrosse team scored early and often in a 15-1 rout of host Santa Fe on Monday night. The Eagles move to 9-2 overall, while the Raiders take just their second loss all season and fall to 7-2.

Oak Hall raced out to a 7-1 halftime lead and went on to shut out Santa Fe in the second half, 8-0. The Eagles have outscored opponents 164-67 this season and visit Buchholz on Thursday. The Raiders turn around and visit Newberry on Wednesday.

